San Francisco police find shooting victim in SoMa district; victim dies at the scene

By
Jose Fabian
A shooting victim was found by officers in the SoMa district early Sunday and pronounced dead, San Francisco police said.

Just after midnight, officers were patrolling in the area of 6th and Natoma streets when they saw a man down in the roadway.

Police said they approached the man and found that he had been shot at least once. The victim was given aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are still investigating. 

