Head-on crash on Highway 1 near Moss Landing leaves 3 dead; driver suspected of DUI

Three people were killed and one person was arrested after a head-on crash on Highway 1 near Moss Landing late Saturday night, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Highway 1, north of Springfield Road, in Monterey County, around 10:15 p.m.

An investigation determined that David Olaeta was driving a GMC pickup truck that was traveling south on Highway 1 when the GMC crossed over the double yellow lines and sideswiped a Ford pickup, the CHP said. The GMC continued southbound in the northbound lane before crashing head-on into a Honda sedan.

Three males in the Honda were taken to a hospital, where they died, the CHP said. Their identification has not been released.

One person in the Ford was taken to a hospital with possible injuries. Three others in the vehicle were not injured.

The CHP said Olaeta displayed signs that he was under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI, taken to a hospital and was later booked in jail.

Jail records show Olaeta, 51, was also booked into jail for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Bail was set at $600,000.