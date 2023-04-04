Watch CBS News
Deadly crash involving train, vehicle under investigation between Dixon and Davis

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SOLANO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving a train and a vehicle between Dixon and Davis Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. near Tremont and Robben roads.

California Highway Patrol's Solano division confirmed that at least one person has died.

Exactly what led up to the crash is not clear, but Amtrak says one of their trains with 62 people on board was involved. None of the people on board were hurt, Amtrak says. 

Capitol Corridor is warning riders that Train 531 is stopped west of Davis due to the incident. Trains 544, 543 and 540 have been canceled, the service says; riders are being transferred to alternative transportation. 

It's unclear how long the tracks will be blocked. 

No other details have been released. 

First published on April 4, 2023 / 10:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

