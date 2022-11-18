Deadly Concord house fire that killed 1 was intentionally set

CONCORD -- Authorities in Concord confirmed that one person died in a house fire Wednesday evening that was intentionally set in multiple locations within the structure.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue in Concord at around 5:45 p.m., according to officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Department. A second alarm was called shortly after units arrived at the scene.

The department tweeted that the fire was extinguished shortly before 6:30 p.m. The fire appeared to have completely destroyed the residence based on photos that accompanied the tweet.

2nd Alarm Fire on Euclid in Concord is extinguished. Please avoid this area. The cause of fire is currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/i53aAEMpZY — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) November 18, 2022

Authorities said the fire burned in the garage, the main house and an exterior shed and that multiple locations had been ignited. Contra Costa Fire confirmed one fatality in the blaze but did not say where the body was found in the home.

Update on Euclid structure fire in Concord. Fire Investigator’s have determined the fire was intentionally set in multiple locations throughout the house. One fatality on-scene with Concord PD investigating. pic.twitter.com/HaQqx7IMsa — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) November 18, 2022

Authorities did not identify the victim in the fire and currently have not identified anyone as a possible suspect in the deadly case of arson.

Contra Costa Fire said the investigation has been turned over to the Concord Police Department, though fire investigators will assist officers in the investigation.

Both police and fire units will remain on the scene into the evening.