Person found dead in water along San Francisco waterfront near Exploratorium

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A dead body was found in the water in San Francisco on Tuesday morning along the Embarcadero north of the Ferry Building, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said on a social media post at 8:22 a.m. that 911 was called for a reported person in the water at Pier 15 next to the Exploratorium at the foot of Green Street. 

Fire crews and police officers arrived to find a person dead, the department said.

The city's medical examiner was called to the scene. There was no immediate word on the person's identity or cause of death.

