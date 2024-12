A dead body was found at a campground Tuesday morning in Sonoma County, according to authorities.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said that around 11:35 a.m., they received a call from the U.S. Coast Guard about a possible corpse in Bodega Bay.

Deputies later confirmed the fatality found washed up at Bodega Dunes Campground in Sonoma Coast State Park.

The sheriff's office has not yet confirmed the identity of the body.