Elementary school worker arrested at Danville home on child porn possession

DANVILLE – A Danville man who worked at an elementary school has been arrested and was charged with possession of child pornography, prosecutors said.

According to the Contra Costa District Attorney's office, Danville Police served a search warrant at the man's home on August 9. Police said they found child pornography on a laptop at his residence.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Andrew Oliver Kallick, was arrested. On Thursday, prosecutors charged Kallick with one felony count of child pornography possession.

At the time of his arrest, Kallick worked at an elementary school as a campus supervisor.

Prosecutors said the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children task force and the Danville Police Department investigated the case. Additional details about the case were not immediately available.

Kallick has since been released on bail, according to the DA's office. An arraignment date was not announced.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe of the Contra Costa DA's office at 925-957-8757.