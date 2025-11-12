Utah woman last seen at Santa Cruz County beach has been missing since Nov. 6

A Utah woman has been missing since Nov. 6 after last being seen at Rio Del Mar State Beach, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Danielle Staley, 35, was last spotted at the beach around 11:23 p.m. with an unknown group of people. She was then reported missing on Nov. 7.

The sheriff's office said Staley's belongings were found on the beach and that she has not been in communication with her family, which is uncharacteristic.

Danille Staley, 35, has been missing since Nov. 6. She was last seen at Rio Del Mar State Beach around 11:23 p.m., the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office said. Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said it has raised additional concerns, and they are not ruling out foul play. However, the investigation is still being treated as an at-risk missing person.

Staley was last seen wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt and leopard print leggings. She is blonde, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

The sheriff's office said Staley was traveling with someone, and that person has been cooperating with investigators.

Residents and businesses with surveillance footage in the area of Rio Del Mar Beach, Beach Drive, Treasure Island, and/or Spreckels Drive areas between Nov. 5 and Nov. 7 are asked to contact deputies so they can review the footage.