Dangerous heat expected to spread up West Coast, break records, according to forecasters

Record heat fueling multiple California fires Record heat wave fueling multiple California wildfires 02:31

Temperatures are expected to soar along the U.S. West Coast on Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service said, warning that "dangerous heat" will likely spread up the West Coast as it intensifies.

Forecasters said temperatures will be 15-30 degrees above average for much of the West Coast Friday, and "numerous record-breaking temperatures can be expected through the next few days," the weather service said.

Heat watches and warnings are in place across multiple states, including large swaths of California, as well as parts of Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Washington.

In parts of California and southern Oregon, temperatures could blast into the triple digits, the weather service said. California is expected to experience some of the worst effects of the heat wave on Saturday, forecasters said, with temperatures likely to reach into the 110s.

"Locally higher temperatures into the 120s are possible in the typical hot spots of the Desert Southwest," the National Weather Service said.

In Death Valley, known as one of the hottest place on Earth, temperatures could reach up to 129 degrees, forecasters predicted.

In Los Angeles, the National Weather Service issued a "Red Flag Warning" in effect until late Friday night due to "hot, dry and windy conditions." The warning signifies increased risk of fire danger. The weather service warned residents to use caution with open flames as the dry conditions could fuel the spread of fire.

The heat wave coincides with the Thompson wildfire, which engulfed Butte Country in Northern California this week and forced thousands to flee their homes. Evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings on Thursday.

As of Friday, the fire was 46% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Over the weekend, the excessive heat and humidity will shift east to the mid-Atlantic and the Southeast, with temperatures expected to break into the high 90s and low 100s.

The National Weather Service encouraged people to stay vigilant, noting that heat impacts can compound over time and pose a threat to health and safety. The above-average temperatures can be expected to last into next week, forecasters said.

"It is imperative to stay hydrated, out of direct sunlight, and in buildings with sufficient air-conditioning when possible," said the weather service. "It is also equally as important to check on the safety of vulnerable friends, family, and neighbors."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said earlier this week that the state was taking steps to ensure the most vulnerable Californians had access to resources, including cooling centers.

Heat-related deaths have been on the rise in recent years. In 2023, an estimated 2,300 deaths were linked to excessive heat, breaking previous records, an AP analysis found.

Just this week, the Biden administration proposed a new rule intended to protect workers from the effects of extreme heat.