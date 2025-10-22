BART police searching for additional suspect in Daly City BART station stabbing

BART police on Wednesday said they are searching for an additional suspect in connection with a stabbing near the Daly City BART Station.

The stabbing happened on Sept. 17, and police said the man was seen with another suspect before the stabbing happened.

Police said he was wearing a black hat, black sweatshirt, gray jeans or pants, and white shoes at the time.

On Oct. 16, police released photos of the woman who is considered a person of interest. She was seen wearing a red San Francisco 49ers cap, a red and white shirt with the number "88", light-colored pants and red shoes.

The victim was hospitalized after the stabbing, and police have only identified him as an adult male.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-464-7011.