Person of interest sought in stabbing at BART station in Daly City

Officers with BART Police are searching for a potential person of interest following a stabbing at the Daly City station last month.

In a statement Thursday, police said they were asking for the public's help in identifying the person, who is possibly connected to an incident that took place around 3 p.m. on Sep 17. Officers said a man was stabbed outside the station near the bus zone.

The victim, only identified as an adult male, was hospitalized after the stabbing. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Person of interest that BART Police said may be linked to a stabbing at the Daly City station on Sep. 17, 2025. BART Police

Photos released by BART police showed the person, who appeared to have long dark hair and appeared to be wearing a red San Francisco 49ers cap, a red and white shirt with the number "88", light-colored pants and red shoes.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 510-464-7011.