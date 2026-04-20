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Daly City patrol vehicle hits, injures 2 cyclists in San Francisco

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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The San Francisco Fire Department said two cyclists were struck and seriously injured by a Daly City police patrol car on Monday.

Around 2:20 p.m., San Francisco fire crews received a call that two people on bikes had been hit by a patrol vehicle near Velasco Avenue and Accacia Street, which is in the city's Visitacion Valley area.

Both cyclists were taken to the hospital and were in serious condition, SF Fire said.

Officials have not said how the crash happened. 

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Daly City first responders for more information.

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