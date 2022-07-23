Daly City comedian's film shines spotlight on his hometown

DALY CITY - Local comedian Jo Koy spoke out Friday about the importance of Filipino representation in movies as he was awarded the key to his hometown ahead of the release of his new film set in Daly City.

"I am going to put this on my keychain," said comedian Jo Koy receiving the keys to the city of Daly City for setting his new movie "Easter Sunday" in his hometown, and for putting an almost entirely Filipino-American cast on the big screen.

"When my mom came to this country there was absolutely no representation. There was no Google, there was no Facebook, there was no Instagram - she had to find her community," he said.

Standing next to Jo on the Daly City council dais was Councilwoman Juslyn Manalo She was the first Filipina-American Mayor of Daly City. "For so long, I never saw a complete set of Filipino American actors on TV. I'm ecstatic," she said.

"Easter Sunday" is an experience of representation she and other Filipinos didn't have growing up - even in Daly City where 37 percent of the population can trace their heritage back to the Philippines. "My three year old son and my one and a half year old daughter can literally go into a movie theatre and see a reflection of themselves, and also a reflection of their grandmother, and their father and their uncle and auntie."

Those experiences that until now were only seen in the homes of Filipino Americans are getting the silver screen treatment. "It hits so many levels intergenerationally - that this moment is huge for not only the young, but it's all the way to the elders," Manalo told KPIX5.

Jo Koy says the movie is not just about Filipinos, but all families.

"I wanted to tell the story about my family, but most importantly I wanted to let people know that not only Filipinos can get this. When you leave, you're gonna be like 'That mom is just like my mom, and that kid is just like my kid.'"

"Easter Sunday" opens August 5th in theatres.

