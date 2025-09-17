Stabbing at Daly City BART station temporarily halts service

A person was stabbed at the BART station in Daly City, temporarily halting train service, the agency said Wednesday afternoon.

A BART spokesperson said the preliminary information indicated the stabbing happened outside the station near the bus zone at 3:20 p.m. BART Police said the victim was a man who was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not known.

There was no word about a suspect or possible motive in the stabbing.

Trains did not stop at the station for about 25 minutes during the initial police response.

Trains resumed stopping normally at the station by about 3:43 p.m. with residual delays in the Dublin/Pleasanton and Berryessa directions, the agency said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.