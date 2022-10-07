Daly City police investigate 2 gas station robberies in 2 hour span

DALY CITY – Police in Daly City are investigating two armed robberies that occurred at gas stations on Sunday.

On Sunday at 9:23 a.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to the Valero gas station on Mission Street on a report of a robbery.

Police said the suspect took an energy drink from the refrigerator, gave the cashier $4 and then pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at the cashier.

The cashier said the suspect said "money", but the suspect then saw several cars drive up to the gas pumps outside.

The cashier gave the suspect back his $4, and the suspect fled the scene in a light blue four-door sedan.

The suspect fled east on Bismarck Street.

Police described the suspect as a white man about 6 feet tall with a thin build, between 25 and 28 years old and with light colored eyes. He was wearing a black ski mask, yellow jacket and black pants.

The second robbery occurred on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Officers responded to the Fuel 24/7 gas station on Sullivan Avenue and learned a suspect entered the store and asked how much money was in the register.

The suspect then pulled a black handgun, pointed it at the cashier and said "I want the money" or "Give me the money."

The cashier gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect fled in a blue Toyota Corolla.

Police described the suspect as a white man with a thin build who is approximately 20 years old and about 6 feet 3 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, a yellow hooded sweatshirt and black and red sweatpants.