Cyclist in Santa Rosa fatally struck by SMART train while crossing tracks

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa police said a man died on Monday morning after being hit by a SMART train. 

Just before 10:30 a.m., a man, believed to be in his 30s, was riding his bicycle on Piner Road, heading westbound, when he tried to cross the tracks that run through the roadway. 

Police said he was struck by a SMART train while on the southbound tracks.

The man died at the scene, and police are working to identify him as he did not have identification on him at the time of the crash. 

Police said the train's warning signals appeared to have been working, and that there were five passengers and two crew members on the train during the crash. They were not injured in the collision. 

