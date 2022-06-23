Crews battle 4-alarm wildfire near Vacaville, Solano Sheriff calls for evacuations

VACAVILLE (CBS SF/BCN) – Cal Fire crews battled a 4-alarm wildfire near Vacaville Thursday, which prompted the Solano County Sheriff to order mandatory evacuations that afternoon.

Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (Cal Fire LNU) first reported the fire near the intersection of Timm Road and Buena Vista Drive around 2 p.m. By 2:35 p.m., the fire had reached 15 acres, but 10 minutes later, authorities reported that they stopped the blaze's forward progress.

4-alarm wildfire in Vacaville near Timm Road. PG&E

The blaze also caused at least 1,400 homes to lose power.

At 3 p.m., the evacuation order increased to include north of Cantelow Rd, south of Peaceful Glen Rd, east of English Hills Rd., and west of Timm Rd. Officials later reported that life was endangered there.

EVACUATION ORDER: Solano OES says there is an immediate threat to life due to a fire near Vacaville for residents north of Cantelow Rd, south of Peaceful Glen Rd, east of English Hills Rd and west of Timm Rd. @CAL_FIRE says 15 acres have burned. No containment. https://t.co/MZEx707er9 — Adrienne Moore (@AdrienneMooreTV) June 23, 2022

By 3:40 p.m., authorities reported progress in fighting the fire. The Solano County Sheriff decreased the evacuation orders for residents on Timm Road to a warning, and reopened the road a few minutes later. The order for residents on Buena Vista Drive remained mandatory.

The cause of the fire remained unknown Thursday afternoon.

Authorities shutdown Timm Road between Peaceful Glen Road and Midway Road while fighting the fire.

This story will be updated.