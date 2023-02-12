Creative metal parody band Mac Sabbath plays Petaluma's Mystic Theatre

PETALUMA -- With its surreal collision of fast-food iconography and twisted versions of classic Black Sabbath songs, Mac Sabbath has established itself as one of the most diabolically clever metal parody/tribute bands working today.

In the past eight years, the Los Angeles-based outfit fronted by clown-painted singer Ronald Osbourne and featuring elaborately costumed members Slayer MacCheeze on guitar, Grimalice on bass and the Catburglar on drums has risen from playing underground shows in fast-food restaurant basements (at least according to band manager and spokesman Mike Odd, who strangely sounds a bit like Osbourne without the British accent) to headlining clubs and playing major music celebrations like England's Download Festival and San Francisco's own Outside Lands Festival.

Armed with an arsenal of well-crafted props -- including a smoke-belching onstage "grill," inflatable cheeseburgers and Osbourne's giant striped straws that the singer uses to slurp unsuspecting audience members' drinks -- the band has become a popular live act with its warped versions of Black Sabbath gems like "Frying Pan" ("Iron Man"), "Pair-a-Buns" ("Paranoid") and "Sweet Beef" ("Sweet Leaf"). In 2017, Mac Sabbath put out a flexi single of "Pair-a-Buns" that was packaged with a special coloring book (the band also released a collaborative claymation video for the tune).

The band has continued to create unusual merchandise, this year putting out its limited edition Pop-Up Metal pop-up book that they made in collaboration with artist Gris Grimy that includes a "secret vinyl surprise" featuring seven of the band's recordings of their twisted takes on Sabbath classics.

While the band recently played a San Francisco show at the Great American Music Hall last fall and a December show in Concord with action-adventure rock heroes Arnocorps, Mac Sabbath returns to the Bay Area once again to headline the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma Wednesday night. This time, the band is joined by North Bay thrash-metal favorites Hellbender.

Founded over a decade ago by guitarist Greg "Clee" Clecak (the former singer in 90s hard rockers High Gain), the group is fronted by onetime Indulgence and Seeds of Hate singer Bill "Dollar Bill" Scheffler and rounded out by bassist Eric Lee (also a member of High Gain), guitarist Billy Garoutte (currently playing in fellow Bay Area thrashers Defiance) and drummer Jason Jacobs, who replaced former D.R.I. drummer Rob Rampy. The band issued its first full-length album -- the politically charged American Nightmare -- on No Life 'Til Metal Records in 2020.

Mac Sabbath with Hellbender

Wednesday, February 15, 8 p.m. $22-$25

Mystic Theatre