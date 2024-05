A crash on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge blocked both westbound lanes during Thursday morning's commute.

At least two vehicles appeared to be involved, as seen on a Caltrans traffic camera.

#Richmond #SanRafael Bridge westbound there is a crash blocking both lanes on the incline. Traffic at a standstill back into Richmond. #KCBSTraffic Photo: Caltrans pic.twitter.com/gvF4il28wE — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) May 30, 2024

Traffic was backed up to Harbor Way in Richmond as of 8:30 a.m.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.