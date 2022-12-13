Crash on eastbound Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue kills one

PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – A wrong way crash on State Highway 4 in Pittsburg resulted in one death and a traffic jam Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp following an initial CHP response shortly after 11 a.m. The CHP reported that the crash was caused by an SUV going the wrong way.

The right lanes of eastbound Highway 4 remained closed in the area as of around noon.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, the crash was the 15th on the highway this year, and the fourth one since Nov. 16. Records show that a total of 19 people died in those crashes, including at least three children.