Coyote attacks on dogs at San Francisco Crissy Field have pet owners spooked

SAN FRANCISCO -- Signs have been posted at Crissy Field on San Francisco's northern waterfront warning people, especially pet owners, of coyotes in the area after the Golden Gate National Recreation Area received reports of several attacks on off-leash dogs.

Signs ask dog owners to make sure their pets are leashed. Despite the warnings, many here let their dogs roam free.

Gilles Dezeustre says he comes to the beach with his dogs Nona and Nigel three to four times a week. He's heard about the coyote attacks and says he himself had a close encounter.

"One night I was waking this little guy off leash at night at Golden Gate Park. It's a really bad idea. You just cannot do that anymore," Dezeustre said.

He spotted a coyote nearby tracking his dog for several yards.

"I knew my dog was in immediate danger," he said.

He immediately called his dog to come to him and scared the coyote away. His two small dogs are prime targets for the predators.

"They are sort of a snack for a coyote," he said. "So I would have to be careful. Just be a little more careful."

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area's wildlife biologists believe one or more coyotes in the area have become used to off-leash dogs and are becoming more aggressive toward them.

The dog Lady has done her part to shoo coyotes away. Her owner didn't want to be on camera but said Lady is the official coyote patrol dog at Crissy Field.

"She'll smell them and she'll start to go 'Woof! Woof! Woof!'" Mike said. "She goes off but she won't leave or move until I say 'go.'"

The GGNRA is warning dog owners to be extra careful during early morning and at night to keep their pets safe. Dezeustre has noticed more coyotes than ever before at the park and he says vigilance is the key to coexisting with the animals.

"I don't think it's a bad thing," he said. "I think it's just us having to learn to live with them and just being more aware of the danger because they are dangerous."