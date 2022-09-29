Watch CBS News
Coroner releases identity of man killed in fiery crash off Hwy 680

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PLEASANTON (CBS SF/BCN) – The Alameda County coroner's bureau identified a 67-year-old man Wednesday as the victim of a fiery crash last month just off Interstate Highway 680. 

Jong Park of Pleasanton died when his Mercedes-Benz sedan left an off-ramp, went down an embankment, hit a tree and burst into flames. 

Officers responded at 6:29 p.m. on Aug. 14, to a solo-vehicle crash just off the Bernal Avenue off-ramp from Highway 680.

California Highway Patrol officials do not know why Park's Mercedes-Benz left the roadway or whether impairment played a role.

Park was the only person in the Mercedes when it crashed, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said by email. 

Flames from the crash started a vegetation fire, Hahn said. Officers closed the Highway 680 off- and on-ramps at Bernal Avenue for about 90 minutes so firefighters could put out the blaze. 

