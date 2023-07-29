Watch CBS News
Contra Costa Fire: Man, dog die in San Pablo triplex fire

Firefighters found one occupant inside a one-story residence when they responded to a report of heavy smoke and flames in the 2600 block of Dover Avenue in San Pablo about 4:18 p.m. on Friday.

The victim was taken to Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center and pronounced dead soon after arrival, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

In searching the structure, fire crews also found a dog that perished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Assistant Chief Tracie Dutter said.

The fire displaced four adults who were assisted by the Red Cross, she said.

July 29, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

