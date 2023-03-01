Contra Costa DA files charges in theft of postal truck

MARTINEZ - The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a man for stealing a U.S. Postal Service truck in Martinez last month.

Charges were filed Feb. 28 against 35-year-old Joshua Scott Anderson. Authorities said Anderson approached the truck around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 at the Lotus Apartments in the 3900 block of Alhambra Avenue.

Anderson allegedly used force to rob the postal carrier of their key and stole the truck, which carried letters and parcels. The truck was recovered about 30 minutes later, but several trays of mail and parcels were missing.

Anderson was later arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, carjacking, driving or taking a vehicle without consent, and mail theft.

The complaint also lists an enhancement for prior convictions of vehicle theft, special allegations for committing a felony while on probation, and prior convictions of first-and second-degree burglary, vehicle theft, and identity theft.

Anderson is currently in the Martinez Detention Facility. He was arraigned Wednesday in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service San Francisco Division Inspector in Charge Rafael Nunez said in a statement, "The Postal Inspection Service takes threats to our employees and the theft of mail very seriously, and we will vigorously pursue those who commit such crimes."

Prosecutors said incidents of mail theft and postal carriers being robbed -- sometimes at gunpoint -- have increased nationwide.