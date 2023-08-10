Watch CBS News
Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office investigating possible murder-suicide

DANVILLE — An investigation is underway Wednesday night into a possible murder-suicide in Danville, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is taking place on Larkwood Circle, located in a neighborhood near Camino Ramon and Greenbrook Drive.

No other information was immediately available. The sheriff's office said on social media that there is no threat to the public.

