Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office investigating possible murder-suicide
DANVILLE — An investigation is underway Wednesday night into a possible murder-suicide in Danville, authorities said.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is taking place on Larkwood Circle, located in a neighborhood near Camino Ramon and Greenbrook Drive.
No other information was immediately available. The sheriff's office said on social media that there is no threat to the public.
