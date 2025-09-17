Contra Costa County approves ban on junk food in supermarket checkout aisles

Contra Costa County has become the first county in the U.S. to ban junk food in supermarket checkout lanes.

On Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance that would remove unhealthy items from checkout lines in stores larger than 2,000 square feet.

Berkeley became the first city to enact such a ban several years ago. The ordinance passed on Tuesday applies to unincorporated parts of Contra Costa County.

Some supermarkets in the county have already moved toward displaying healthy alternatives to the sugary sweets and impulse items in the checkout line. In Adam Saba's world, stocking shelves with what customers want is the name of the game. The manager of Bill Bly's Ranch Market in Bay Point can name every item and where it belongs on every aisle.

But what you won't find at his checkout lines are the sodas, sweets and savory snacks you'd see nearly everywhere else.

"Fruits, vegetables, granola bars, protein bars," Saba said.

That's exactly what Ali Wohlgemuth and her team at Bay Area Community Resources want to see across the Bay Area.

"Food placement matters," Wohlgemuth said. "Food companies spend billions of dollars placing unhealthy items in checkout aisles."

BACR HAS been pushing for one simple change: move junk food away from the checkout line.

"So that when we are waiting in line for 10 minutes, the products we have in front of us are healthy snack options," Wohlgemuth explained.

"We really want to make that choice the healthiest choice and the easiest choice for our customers," said Harleen Sandu, a senior health specialist for the county.

Sandu is helping about 40 businesses prepare for the potential policy. So far, she says the feedback has been positive.

"They really understand the importance of this as a way to gain healthier access for their customers," Sandu said.

She emphasizes this isn't a ban on bad food, just a way to put temptation in a less convenient spot.

"And overwhelmingly, that's what their customers want," she added.

For managers like Saba, it comes down to trust.

"You have better community, better health. It's for everyone, and everyone will benefit from it," he said.

A final vote by the Board of Supervisors is scheduled for October 7. If approved, the ordinance would take effect in November. For the first year, inspections would focus on education only, with no penalties.