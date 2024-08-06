Contra Costa County Health Dept. recommends masks in crowded indoors as COVID cases rise

The Contra Costa County health department on Tuesday recommended people wear masks in crowded indoor settings as COVID-19 infections increase throughout the Bay Area.

The department said masking is particularly important for those at high risk of serious illness if infected.

However, the department also stressed that it is a recommendation, not a health order, and it aligns with existing state requirements and recent advice issued in neighboring counties.

Health officials said in a statement that a particularly infectious strain of COVID-19 called FLiRT is spreading throughout the western United States, driving the current surge.

Wastewater sampling from the county shows a steady increase in the presence of the virus.

State testing of wastewater samples from the Central Contra Costa Sanitary District showed that concentrations of COVID-19 more than quadrupled from May 9 to July 9. Recently, wastewater concentration has plateaued but still remains high.

Bay Area health agencies jointly lifted most of their requirements and orders to mask indoors in February 2022. But whenever COVID-19 case rates grew high, they also recommended masking, particularly for those at high risk for serious illness, as a prevention measure.

"Face masks are an effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus, particularly for those who are at risk for serious illness when there is evidence of elevated COVID-19 activity in the community," said Ori Tzvieli, Contra Costa County's health officer, in a statement. "This is one of those times. Our health system is not seriously impacted by COVID currently, and our goal is to keep it that way."

The health department said wearing a well-fitting mask, such as an N95 or KN95 respirator, is a healthy choice indoors, particularly in public spaces or if around people with whom you do not live.

The county's only standing health order related to COVID-19 requires workers at health care facilities to mask seasonally, from Nov. 1 to April 30 each year, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV.

But workers and visitors to health care facilities, including skilled nursing and congregate care facilities, are strongly encouraged to now mask in those settings.

Health guidance for schools and community colleges remains unchanged. But with the school year beginning this month for most campuses in the county, CCH recommends encouraging students and faculty, particularly those who maybe at risk for serious infection, to mask within classrooms and providing masks to anyone who asks for them, when possible.

Health officials also recommended people remain up to date on vaccination, testing for COVID-19 whenever they have symptoms and staying home from work or school if feeling ill. Treatments remain available for COVID-19 for those who may be at risk of serious illness.

Contact your health care provider for advice on vaccination, testing and treatment when you are ill. An updated vaccine to protect against COVID-19 infections is expected to be available in late summer or early fall.