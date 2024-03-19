Shooting in Pleasant Hill condominium complex injures at least 1

Fire officials confirmed Tuesday that units have arrived at the scene of a shooting in Pleasant Hill where at least one person was injured.

While details were limited, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said units were at 313 Twinbridge Circle in response to a call reporting a shooting with injuries.

The address is a condominium complex west of Interstate Highway 680 near the Walnut Creek city limit.

Aerial video from the scene showed multiple police units at the complex and police tape cordoning off at least one of the residences at the complex. Other video from the scene showed two individuals being placed into ambulances and transported, but officials have not confirmed how many people were injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.