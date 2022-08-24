Construction worker dies after fall down building shaft at Palo Alto work site

PALO ALTO -- Authorities in Palo Alto are investigating the death of a construction worker who fell down a building shaft at a downtown work site early Wednesday morning.

Palo Alto fire truck. CBS

According to Palo Alto police, their dispatch center received a call at around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday reporting that a worker had fallen down a shaft inside the building at a construction site at 525 University Avenue during overnight work. Police and Palo Alto Fire Department units immediately responded to the location and rendered medical aid to the worker, a man in his forties.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said there was no evidence of foul play or any crime at the scene. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) is investigating the circumstances of the death, as is standard in any industrial fatality. The identity of the man who died has not been rleased by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.