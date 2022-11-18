Conflict flares over proposed gun shop near Redwood City school

REDWOOD CITY -- Jane Buescher loves raising her kids in Redwood City.

"I love this neighborhood. It's got a real sense of community," she said.

But the possibility that a particular kind of shop might soon open in her neighborhood gives her a sense of anxiety.

"It's such a central and family-focused location. It just feels very out of place," she said.

Earlier this fall, Redwood City received an inquiry about opening a gun shop at Roosevelt Plaza, which is located near an elementary school, a church, a market and a library. There are currently no gun shops in Redwood City.

When Buescher found out, she joined other parents in the school district and circulated a letter urging the city council to step in. More than 1,500 people signed the letter.

"I was upset, I was worried for my kids' safety," Buescher said. "Given what's going on in our nation right now with gun violence in school, it just feels very tone-deaf to have a gun shop within the vicinity of a schoolyard."

During a city council meeting Oct. 24, members unanimously adopted an ordinance imposing a 45-day moratorium on the establishment of new retail sales of ammunition or firearms.

Although there are federal and state regulations in place for gun retailers, Redwood City has not established local regulations. The council directed city staff to study potential regulations for firearms retailers and to obtain community input.

"I was relieved. I know it's just the first step but I think it was a really important one," Buescher said. "I am really thankful that the city council took such quick action to put a pause on things and give themselves the time to really study and figure out what's appropriate here."

James Abrams has lived decades in Redwood City home. He doesn't think the presence of a gun shop will negatively impact neighborhood safety.

"It's a secure location," he said. "It doesn't fall within the law of the state, though."

He says the city council's decision changed the nature of the discussion from one about a location to one about the big picture.

"The question is: Is this the appropriate place for a gun shop? And it turned into 'is Redwood City the appropriate place for a gun shop,'" he said.

Abrams thinks gun retailers should be able to open in Redwood City so long as they follow the rules and regulations that already exist.

"I feel strongly about my Second Amendment," he said. "I'd like to see the Redwood City council keep with the current restrictions, as far as what the state provides."

His main concern?

"My main concern is that other citizens who want to protect themselves or get into target shooting or any kind of gun hobbies are being restricted from being able to do so," he said.

Although the moratorium was slated to be in place for 45 days, city staff may request an extension that could be extended as long as 10 months and 15 days, while they conduct research and gather community input.