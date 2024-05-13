Speeding YouTuber's videos lead to reckless driving conviction following I-680 East Bay chase

A Concord man has been found guilty of reckless driving after he recorded himself speeding on Interstate Highway 680 and posted those videos to YouTube, prosecutors said Monday.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office and the California Highway Patrol said in a joint press statement that 33-year-old Scott Kitfield was found guilty last month of reckless driving and driving without a license.

The CHP said public complaints about a gray BMW speeding and driving recklessly along I-680 led investigators to a YouTube channel belonging to Kitfield. The channel featured his dangerous driving behavior, racing other cars, weaving through traffic, and reaching speeds of up to 120 mph.

The CHP said it came up with a plan to catch Kitfield in the act. On July 14, 2023, the CHP used an aircraft to track Kitfield as he drove between Solano and Contra Costa counties, reaching speeds of 110 mph on the Benicia-Martinez Bridge.

Minutes later, the CHP said Kitfield reached 120 mph while racing another car in Martinez and later exited the freeway at Willow Pass Road in Concord after passing a CHP patrol car. He surrendered following a brief chase.

Investigators searched his computer and dash camera and found more videos of him speeding. On April 3, he was convicted of reckless driving and driving without a license.

"This is a case where the defendant was gambling with human lives," said Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton. "Had the consequences of his actions led to a deadly crash, it would have devastated the lives of the victim's families. We are grateful to the CHP for their work in holding the defendant accountable and their enforcement efforts that help to protect everyone on the road."

Kitfield was sentenced to 60 days in jail and will have to have a tracking device placed in his car. He is also prevented from driving any other vehicle besides the one with the tracking device installed.