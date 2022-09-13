Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister sentenced for DUI in Clayton

CONCORD – Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister on Monday was sentenced to three years of DUI court probation following her arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said.

Hoffmeister, who pleaded no contest, was also sentenced to two days of SWAP (Sheriff's Work Alternative Probation) and a three-month DUI school, and was ordered to pay "all other standard DUI fines/conditions," according to Ted Asregadoo, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Laura Hoffmeister City of Concord

Clayton police arrested Hoffmeister on May 25. She later released a statement saying, "On the evening of Wednesday, May 25, after having dinner and wine with friends, I was stopped by Clayton Police, and determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. For this, I take full responsibility."

Hoffmeister wrote, "I am extremely disappointed in myself and deeply sorry in my lack of judgment. I sincerely apologize to the residents of Concord and Clayton, my colleagues, my family, and friends. As an elected official, I know the public expects higher standards and I agree. I have already begun taking action; including seeking treatment and measures to ensure that this does not happen again. In time, I hope you can forgive me."

Hoffmeister is a lifelong Concord resident who was first elected to the City Council in 1997.