Concord police arrest suspect who allegedly ran down pedestrian intentionally

By Dave Pehling

Police in Concord on Sunday evening arrested a man suspected of intentionally running down a male pedestrian at a gas station, according to authorities.

On Sunday at approximately 7:45 p.m., Concord officers were called to a gas station in the 2800 block of Grant Street to investigate an incident involving a male struck by a vehicle. Arriving officers found a 33-year-old man with injuries caused by a vehicle impact.  

Officers and paramedics provided medical aid to the victim, but he died at the scene. Police said their investigation revealed the male victim was intentionally struck by a vehicle being driving by the suspect. 

The suspect fled the scene but was located and taken into custody a short distance away. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Concord resident Alex Lazaro-Rosas,  was arrested for murder and booked at county jail.  

Police said the victim and suspect were acquainted, but did not provide additional details regarding a motive in the case. The victim's name was not released pending notification of family.  

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Justin Wilson at 925-603-5859.

