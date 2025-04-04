Watch CBS News
Crime

Overnight traffic stop in Concord leads to pursuit, police shooting

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition 4/3/25
PIX Now evening edition 4/3/25 12:19

An investigation is underway following a police shooting that stemmed from a traffic stop in Concord late Thursday night.

According to Concord Police, an officer made a traffic stop near Clayton Road and Ellis Street shortly after 10:10 p.m. Police said the driver exited the vehicle and ran away on foot.

Earlier tonight, at about 10:11 PM, a Concord Police Officer made a traffic stop in the area of Clayton Rd. and Ellis...

Posted by Concord Police Department on Friday, April 4, 2025

During the foot pursuit, police said an officer-involved shooting took place. The driver was able to get away from officers and hid near Sutter Street and Clayton Road.

With the use of a helicopter from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, along with a K-9 unit, officers were able to located the driver and take him into custody. Police said the driver was found with a firearm.

The driver has been identified as a 37-year-old man from Richmond. His name was not released.

No injuries were reported. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Justin Riche of the Concord Police Department at 925-603-5922.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.