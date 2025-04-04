Overnight traffic stop in Concord leads to pursuit, police shooting

An investigation is underway following a police shooting that stemmed from a traffic stop in Concord late Thursday night.

According to Concord Police, an officer made a traffic stop near Clayton Road and Ellis Street shortly after 10:10 p.m. Police said the driver exited the vehicle and ran away on foot.

During the foot pursuit, police said an officer-involved shooting took place. The driver was able to get away from officers and hid near Sutter Street and Clayton Road.

With the use of a helicopter from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, along with a K-9 unit, officers were able to located the driver and take him into custody. Police said the driver was found with a firearm.

The driver has been identified as a 37-year-old man from Richmond. His name was not released.

No injuries were reported. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Justin Riche of the Concord Police Department at 925-603-5922.