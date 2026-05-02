Wrong-way driver arrested after Pleasant Hill crash that killed 1, injured 7, CHP says

One person was arrested after a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 680 late Friday night in Concord, authorities said.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-680 north of Highway 242 around 11:20 p.m. Minutes before the crash, the California Highway Patrol said it received a report that one of the vehicles, a Dodge Charger, involved in the crash was driving the wrong way.

A total of seven vehicles were involved in the crash, authorities said.

A passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene and four other people, including the wrong-way driver, sustained major injuries, the CHP said. Three others had minor injuries and one person was not injured.

Officers said the driver of the Charger was placed under arrest at the hospital, saying she was impaired during the crash.

The freeway was closed until about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation.