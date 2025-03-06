Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Person killed in Concord house fire

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A person died in a structure fire in Concord on Wednesday evening, according to fire officials.

Around 6:15 p.m., crews were alerted to a small fire in the side yard of a residence in the 2600 block of Saratoga Avenue. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, they found a deceased person at the scene.

The fire is under investigation, but fire district officials said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

There were no further details released immediately about the fire.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

