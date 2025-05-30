Watch CBS News
3.2 earthquake hits Concord; light shaking felt across East Bay

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
A minor earthquake struck Concord shortly after noon on Friday and was felt across the East Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 3.2 magnitude quake struck at 12:11 p.m. with an epicenter near Concord Community Park just south of Cowell Road, according to automated data from the USGS.

concord-quake.jpg
Location of Concord 3.2 magnitude earthquake, May 30, 2025. USGS/KPIX

The data showed people felt the light or weak shaking as far north as Fairfield and as far south as Danville. The USGS indicated the quake hit along the Concord-Green Valley Fault.

There were no injuries or damage reported.

