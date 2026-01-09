Concord man accused of murdering parents dies in jail after purposefully smashing his head, sheriff's office says

A Concord man in custody for allegedly murdering his elderly parents on New Year's Eve was found dead in his cell after purposely smashing his head against a wall, authorities said Friday.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office said in a press release that 61-year-old Kirk Richardson was found unconscious in his cell Thursday afternoon, hours after he was treated at a hospital for injuries "apparently sustained as a result of him purposely banging his head while housed in a cell."

Richardson was arrested on December 31, 2025 on two counts of murder after his parents, identified as Joyce Richardson, 85, and William Richardson, 90, were found shot to death at their home on Walnut Avenue and Clayton Way. Officers responded to the home at about 7 a.m. on a report of family disturbance.

According to the sheriff's office, on Thursday, medical staff at the Martinez Detention facility responded at about 5:38 a.m. to Richardson's cell after he injured himself. Fire department personnel and an ambulance crew also arrived and took Richardson to the hospital, and by 8:30 a.m., he was medically cleared to return to jail, the sheriff's office said.

Richardson was uncooperative with deputies while being transported back to the Martinez Detention Facility, and he was given medication by the facility's medical staff, according to the sheriff's office.

At about 5:48 p.m., a deputy found Richardson unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff responded while deputies performed CPR, the sheriff's office said. The fire department and medics also arrived, and Richardson was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said aside from its own investigation, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office would conduct a separate investigation into Richardson's death.