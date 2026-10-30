Concord bowler honored for record-setting series of games

A score of 889 out of a possible 900. Two perfect games. One Bay Area record.

Daniel Cashman's remarkable night on the lanes made bowling history. But when the father of two young girls showed up at Clayton Valley Bowl in Concord on Oct. 15, he had no idea he was about to be celebrated for it.

The surprise tribute honored Cashman's Sept. 10 performance, which set a new San Francisco Bay Area record for a three-game series, according to the local bowling association. The accomplishment earned him a plaque from the Contra Costa County chapter of the United States Bowling Congress.

The 889 score broke a record set in Danville in 2017, according to the association.

But the recognition came as a surprise. Cashman arrived for what he thought was an ordinary night of scratch league bowling, unaware that friends, fellow bowlers and family members had gathered to honor him.

His wife, Bailey Cashman, and their daughters, Annabelle and Mila, were among those who surprised him.

"I was not expecting any of this at all," Cashman said. "It's really cool they made the trip out. I really appreciate it."

Cashman's performance has drawn admiration from bowlers who have spent decades in the sport.

Eric Hattrup, a former professional bowler who has been bowling for 54 years, helped lead the ceremony to help ensure Cashman received recognition for the feat. Hattrup said his own highest series score was 868.

"I wanted to make sure he had the recognition," Hattrup said, who said it was "amazing" to "witness history."

For Cashman, the milestone marks a standout year in a sport he first picked up as a child. Clayton Valley Bowl is where he learned to bowl, before stepping away from the sport for about 17 years. He eventually returned to the lanes.

Fellow local competitors praised both his skill and his character.

"I don't think it's ever gonna be beat in this association," Hattrup said of Cashman's score.

But those who know Cashman said his character extends beyond his scores.

"He's such a good role model," Cashman's wife said. "He's an amazing husband, he's an amazing father."

Cashman said he was moved by the chance to share the moment with his family, embracing his daughters as the crowd celebrated.

"This is the important thing for me right here," he said.

The record-breaking series was not the end of his hot streak. Cashman rolled another perfect 300 game a couple of weeks later, giving him three perfect games in just five weeks.