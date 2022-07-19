CoCo county sheriff calls inquest into fatal shooting by Danville police officer

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston announced Tuesday that his office will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 33-year-old Tyrell Richard Wilson, who was shot and killed by former Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall in 2021.

Hall is in prison after being convicted of assault with a firearm and sentenced on March 4 to six years for the 2018 killing of motorist Laudemer Arboleda.

On March 13, 2021, Hall responded to reports of a man throwing rocks off the Sycamore Valley overpass onto Interstate Highway 680. At the intersection just east of the overpass, Hall confronted the 32-year-old Wilson. Hall's bodycam footage later showed Wilson was holding a folding knife.

Hall shot and killed Wilson, a transient whose family has said he was mentally ill. The family's attorney John Burris has said that Hall shot Wilson in the face.

The county has paid a total of $9.4 million in settlement money to Wilson's and Arboleda's families, even though Wilson's killing is still being investigated.

The reason for the inquest, which is convened after a fatality involving law enforcement in Contra Costa County, is to present incident facts to a jury for their deliberation and finding on the manner of death.

The inquest is open to the public, though no photographs, audio recordings, or video may be taken during the proceedings. Fully vaccinated people can enter the courts without a mask; unvaccinated individuals must continue to mask.

The proceedings will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, Department 10, Room 200, at 725 Court St. in Martinez.