Coastal Flood Advisory extended; San Francisco high tide sets record

The National Weather Service has extended a flood advisory for low-lying parts of the Bay Area due to expected tidal flooding, with high tide already setting records.

On Monday night, the agency extended the flood advisory through 5 p.m. Friday for shoreline locations along the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay and Monterey Bay, along with low-lying parts of the coast.

🌊 The Coastal Flood Advisory has now been extended through Friday with up to 2.1 ft of inundation possible in low-lying coastal & bayshore areas during peak high tides.

Never drive through flooded roads! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/AAPZIhaRrx — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 27, 2026

"Rising tides will bring water and waves farther up the beach than normal, restricting escape from beaches and coastal areas. More substantial impacts are expected along bayshore Marin County where increased flooding is anticipated across low lying areas," forecasters said in a statement.

Parts of southern Marin County experienced tidal flooding on Monday, which flooded streets and led to a driver being stranded in Mill Valley.

Also on Monday, the Weather Service announced the tide gauge in San Francisco on Monday reached 1.87 feet above MHHW, a record high for the month of October and breaking a record set on Oct. 11. Forecasters said the record may be short lived, with higher tides expected in the next few days.

At 1.87 feet above MHHW (average daily high tide), the San Francisco tide gauge set a new record high tide for the month of October. The old record was set just 2 weeks ago on Oct. 11, 2026. This record may be short lived with higher tides expected over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/mLX7LuU2Q8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 27, 2026

On Tuesday, high tide in San Francisco is expected to be 2.1 feet above normal when it occurs at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday's high tide at 12:56 p.m. is expected to be 1.9 feet above normal, while Thursday's high tide at 1:43 p.m. is expected to be 1.7 feet above normal.

Officials urged motorists not to drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Owners of flood-prone properties are also urged to take precautions.