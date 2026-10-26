Flooding in parts of Marin County as coastal flood advisory in effect for Bay Area

Some low-lying areas of Marin County experienced tidal flooding on Monday, as coastal parts of the Bay Area are under a flood advisory.

Around noon, the Shoreline Highway near the Highway 101 interchange in Marin City was flooded. Video from chopper also showed someone kayaking on a flooded roadway due to the high-water levels.

In Mill Valley, a driver became stranded in the water before being towed to safety. The Mill Valley Police Department urged drivers to avoid Miller Avenue and Almonte Boulevard due to flooding.

A vehicle became stranded during flooding in Marin County on Oct. 26, 2026. CBS

The flooding comes as the National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

"Rising tides will bring water and waves farther up the beach than normal, restricting escape from beaches and coastal areas. More substantial impacts are expected along bayshore Marin County where increased flooding is anticipated across low lying areas," forecasters said in a statement.

At the San Francisco tidal gauge, high tide at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday is expected to be 2.1 feet above normal. Wednesday's high tide at 12:56 p.m. is expected to be 1.9 feet above normal, while high tide at 1:43 p.m. Thursday is expected to be 1.7 feet above normal.

Forecasters said high tide will vary up to 90 minutes earlier or later along the coast and through San Francisco Bay, respectively.

The flood advisory remains in effect through 3 p.m. Thursday.