Coast Guard rescues 7 people from disabled boat off Muir Beach

CBS/Bay City News Service

MUIR BEACH -- The Coast Guard rescued seven people from a disabled boat taking on water about five miles west of Muir Beach Friday afternoon with no reported injuries, agency officials said.

The captain of the 28-foot boat made a distress call around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials. A Coast Guard helicopter and lifeboat launched five minutes later to rescue the boat.

Boat Rescue
Coast Guard rescue off Muir Beach in Marin County U.S. Coast Guard

The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and the 47-foot motor lifeboat crew arrived and began stabilizing the disabled boat around 4:05 p.m., the Coast Guard said.

The rescuers transferred the passengers to the lifeboat and the disabled boat was put in tow to a tow boat around 5 p.m.

The boat crew escorted the tow boat to Horseshoe Bay and safely transferred all seven passengers ashore with no reported injuries, according to the Coast Guard.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 1:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

