Coast Guard suspends search for possible missing surfers near Santa Cruz Lighthouse

The search for two surfers who possibly went missing near the Santa Cruz Lighthouse was suspended, the United States Coast Guard said on Saturday.

On Friday, around 6:30 p.m., crews responded to reports of two surfers yelling for help about 200 yards offshore, near the lighthouse. A Coast Guard Cutter Alder crew also went to the area around 1 a.m. to help search.

However, the Coast Guard said despite searching over 90 miles and for a combined 10 ½ hours, the two reported surfers were not found, and the search was suspended at 8 .m.

"That decision is based on careful evaluation of all available information, including extensive search efforts, environmental conditions, and survivability assessments," said Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Zapawa, search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector San Francisco.

The Santa Cruz Fire Department, which helped in the search, asks anyone with information about the whereabouts of the possible missing surfers to contact the Coast Guard at 415-399-7399.