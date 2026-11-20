The commander of a specialized U.S. Coast Guard unit based in Alameda has been relieved of his duty amid an investigation, the service announced.

Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella, commander of Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Force West, temporarily relieved Cmdr. Sean O'Laughlin of his command of Port Security Unit 312 "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead the unit," according to a press release.

PSU 312 is one of eight port security special operations units that can deploy worldwide for anti-terrorist force protection and coastal defense, according to the Coast Guard.

The press release did not specify what led to the loss of confidence in O'Laughlin. It added that the Coast Guard Investigative Service was investigating the allegations which formed the basis of the relief of duty.

"The Coast Guard is committed to fostering a professional and respectful environment where members can serve with dignity, trust, and the support they need to carry out the mission," the press release stated.

PSU 312 remains fully operational in all mission areas and there is no impact to public safety, the Coast Guard said. Lt. Cmdr. Justin Brown, the PSU 312 executive officer, was currently in command.