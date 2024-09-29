Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Coast Guard chopper, S.F. fire crews rescue 5 from boat off Ocean Beach

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rescue swimmers and rescue jet skis conducted an active surf rescue of five people on a boat at Ocean Beach in San Francisco Sunday afternoon.

The five people were in the vicinity of Great Highway and Quintara Street, the San Francisco Fire Department said on social media shortly before 3 p.m..

The U.S. Coast Guard and the San Francisco Police Department's marine unit also responded, according to the fire department.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

