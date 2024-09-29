Coast Guard chopper, S.F. fire crews rescue 5 from boat off Ocean Beach
SAN FRANCISCO -- Rescue swimmers and rescue jet skis conducted an active surf rescue of five people on a boat at Ocean Beach in San Francisco Sunday afternoon.
The five people were in the vicinity of Great Highway and Quintara Street, the San Francisco Fire Department said on social media shortly before 3 p.m..
The U.S. Coast Guard and the San Francisco Police Department's marine unit also responded, according to the fire department.