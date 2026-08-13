Coach John Beam's legacy honored at Oakland Ballers game

The loss of Coach John Beam left a huge impact on Bay Area youth and sports. But his two daughters are making sure his legacy lives on through the Coach Beam Legacy Foundation.

Two coaches who carry the same principles of leading with heart and purpose were presented with the inaugural service awards.

It was a truly special night at the Oakland Ballers game as Coach John Beam's grandchildren got the team ready for the first pitch. The Beam family was at Raimondi Park sporting shirts with artwork of their beloved dad, husband, brother and grandfather.

"Even though he's gone and he's no longer with us, he's still so very much here," daughter Sonjha Phillips said. "He's left his legacy on this community, Oakland and the East Bay and beyond. This is just proof to show that everything he's done is still there."

Monica Beam and Sonjha Phillips were instrumental in creating their dad's legacy foundation. While his loss left an immeasurable impact on youth, the foundation is a way to ensure that his legacy lives on.

"We can't rely on one person to do the work that he did," daughter Monica Beam said. "So, we felt this award was a way to kind of encourage a larger number of people to keep doing that kind of work because it's so possible and it makes a difference. The more people you have doing it, the more kids you have that get those opportunities from those coaches."

Two East Bay coaches were awarded the foundation's inaugural award; both of them knew Coach Beam well, especially Virgil Hart, who played for him at Laney College.

"It was intense," Hart said. "He demanded your best. He has a high standard, but he knew how to reach people, student-athletes, where they are. Once he reached you, he demanded the best and taught you life lessons throughout that."

After his playing days, Hart returned to his alma mater to lead Hayward High School's football program. He can't thank coach enough for the impact he had on his life.

"I met Coach Beam when I had to choose either to be the best version of myself or take a step back," Harr said. "But Coach Beam believed in me and didn't allow me to take a step back and really pushed me to be the man I am today."

Coach Charlie Ramirez from Pittsburg High was the other recipient. As a coach, he's led the Pirates to a 36-7 record since he took over the program, but for him, it's not about the wins and losses.

"He was able to see everybody, hear everybody, and get everybody to ascend," Ramirez said. "That's my objective. That's what I aspire to and that's inline with what John Beam represents."

The legacy foundation will continue to look for coaches in Alameda and Contra Costa counties for years to come. Those who have made an impact on players outside the lines.

"They saw the power of sport to really shape young people and help build them into leaders and successful people of tomorrow," Beam said. "And knew that believing in them can make that happen. That's what dad did."