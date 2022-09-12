Police: 2 pounds of meth, fentanyl found during search in Cloverdale

CLOVERDALE – Two people were arrested in Cloverdale over the weekend after a probation search of a vehicle yielded two pounds of methamphetamine and tens of thousands of fentanyl doses, police said.

Around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a location on Asti Road on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a public driveway. Police found the vehicle, a blue Dodge Journey SUV, and found two people sleeping inside.

After making contact, police determined the driver of the SUV was on active felony probation. Officers also detected the odor of narcotics, prompting a probation search of the driver and her vehicle.

During the search, police said they located two pounds of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated street value ranging from $54,000 to $80,000.

Three ounces of suspected fentanyl was also found. According to the DEA, the amount of fentanyl seized amounts to 39,100 lethal doses.

Suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl seized during a probation search in Cloverdale on September 11, 2022. Cloverdale Police Department

Police said the search also yielded drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug sales.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Maggie Tapia of Crescent City, was arrested along with her passenger, 38-year-old Anthony Grayson of Ukiah. Police said the pair were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on multiple drug charges.

According to jail records, Tapia and Grayson are being held on $100,000 bail. The pair are both scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.