Hit-and-run critically injures pedestrian in Cloverdale on Easter; driver sought

CLOVERDALE – Authorities in the North Bay community of Cloverdale are searching for a driver suspected in a hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian over the Easter weekend.

According to a statement from Cloverdale Police, the victim was struck on the 400 block of East First Street on Sunday. The victim was walking westbound in the shoulder at the time of the collision.

Police said Monday that the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to officers, the driver accelerated after the crash and was last seen heading westbound toward Main Street.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2009 to 2010 Toyota Corolla, possibly XRS trim. Police said the vehicle may have what they described were "unique/distinctive" custom red accents along the lower sides and around the wheel wells.

Grill from a vehicle that Cloverdale Police said was involved in a hit-and-run collision on the 400 block of East First Street in Cloverdale on April 9, 2023. Cloverdale Police Department

A piece of the vehicle was also left behind at the scene, a decorative black plastic bumper grill with two heart shaped "hand straps" attached. Police have released a photo of the grill.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Damian Eglesfield of the Cloverdale Police Department by calling 707-894-2150 or emailing deglesfield@ci.cloverdale.ca.us.