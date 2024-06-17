Closing arguments commence in state trial against David DePape for Paul Pelosi assault

Closing arguments began Monday in the state trial of David DePape, the man convicted in federal court for attacking Paul Pelosi.

DePape is facing state kidnapping and burglary charges in connection with the 2022 attack on Pelosi at the San Francisco home he shares with his wife, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

DePape was already sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal charges last month when a federal jury found him guilty of attempting to hold then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi hostage and assaulting her husband.

Opening statements in the state trial began in late May, a day after DePape's federal sentencing was reopened to allow him to speak after a procedural error during his original sentencing.

On June 7, Judge Harry M. Dorfman on Thursday afternoon granted the defense motion to dismiss three counts in the case against DePape -- attempted murder, assault of an elder and assault with a deadly weapon -- based on the public defender's argument that the counts fell under double jeopardy.

Closing statements are expected to wrap up Tuesday, after which the jury will begin deliberating on the case.